Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.77.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$33.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.75. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$31.68 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2694841 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

