Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CAJ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 261,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. Canon has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canon will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter valued at $8,018,000.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

