Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to announce $21.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.32 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWC. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 65,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $557.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

