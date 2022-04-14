Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 53.4% in March

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CABGY opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $797.17.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

