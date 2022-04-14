CarMax, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CarMax in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

NYSE KMX opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CarMax by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

