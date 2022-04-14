CarMax, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CarMax in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.
NYSE KMX opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CarMax by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.
