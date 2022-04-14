CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.20. CarMax has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,315,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CarMax by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 151,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

