CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.20. CarMax has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $155.98.
Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.
About CarMax (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.