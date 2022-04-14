CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

KMX stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,315,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 151,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

