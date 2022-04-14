CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.
KMX stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.
About CarMax (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.
