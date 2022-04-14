Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $54.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

