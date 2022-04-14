Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $218.27, but opened at $226.38. Caterpillar shares last traded at $227.58, with a volume of 177,402 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.21 and a 200-day moving average of $206.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

