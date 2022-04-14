CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTGLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

