Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.73.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE CVE traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,277. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.89 and a twelve month high of C$22.29.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9590357 EPS for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.