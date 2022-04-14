CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,030 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of CenterPoint Energy worth $49,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $32.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

