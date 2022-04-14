Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will announce $62.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.98 million and the highest is $63.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $257.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $258.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $280.90 million, with estimates ranging from $280.40 million to $281.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $734.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 245,969 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,852,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,207,000 after buying an additional 170,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 667.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

