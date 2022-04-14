Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.50 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:CCS opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after buying an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

