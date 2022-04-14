CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of CF Industries worth $43,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CF Industries by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

