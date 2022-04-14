CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.26.

NYSE:GIB opened at $81.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.