CHADS VC Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1,450.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,361,264 coins and its circulating supply is 46,134,741 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

