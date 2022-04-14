ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down to $16.66

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $15.61. ChargePoint shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 277,819 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $37,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

