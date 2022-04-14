Chariot (LON:CHAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.60

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.60 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.29), with a volume of 11608297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The stock has a market cap of £181.13 million and a PE ratio of -31.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

About Chariot (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

