Chariot (LON:CHAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.60

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.60 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.29), with a volume of 11608297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).
The stock has a market cap of £181.13 million and a PE ratio of -31.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
About Chariot (LON:CHAR)
Featured Articles
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.