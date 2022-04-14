ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 12.6% This Week

ChartEx (CHART) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $98,775.51 and $1,338.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.41 or 0.07547792 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.72 or 1.00116181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041295 BTC.

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

