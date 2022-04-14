Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 121 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Target by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.22. 209,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,589. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

