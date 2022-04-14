Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

TREX stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 46,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.39. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.