Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $258,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.85. 120,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.