Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $5,890,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $347.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

