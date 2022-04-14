Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $573.57.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $592.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $362.55 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $262.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $542.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

