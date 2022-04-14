Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 848 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. XXEC Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 285,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,506,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

