Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after buying an additional 429,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.63. 145,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

