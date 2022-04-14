Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,478 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Match Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after buying an additional 327,316 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 59,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

