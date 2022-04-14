Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Shares of CE stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,544. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

