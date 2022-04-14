Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.96. 95,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.