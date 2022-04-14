Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,735 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $171.67. 7,330,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791,227. The stock has a market cap of $337.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

