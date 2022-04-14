Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $43.10

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.10, but opened at $39.73. Chewy shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 131,911 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -219.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

