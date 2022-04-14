Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CVR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $25.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.52%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.