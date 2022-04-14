Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $624.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

