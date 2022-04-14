China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

China Education Resources Company Profile

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

