China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)
