China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Up 1,885.7% in March

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 1,885.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of China Longyuan Power Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get China Longyuan Power Group alerts:

CLPXY opened at 21.40 on Thursday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 52-week low of 12.31 and a 52-week high of 24.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.