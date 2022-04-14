China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CIHKY stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Merchants Bank (CIHKY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.