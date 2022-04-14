China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Up 3.6%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 24,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 9,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)
