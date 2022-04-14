China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Up 3.6%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 24,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 9,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.