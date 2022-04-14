China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.98

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 7198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

CSUAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.26.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.