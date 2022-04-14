Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of CHP.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 141,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,731. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 222.14. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.