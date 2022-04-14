CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Down 81.3% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHSCM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,424. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

