CIBC Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$21.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

AETUF traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.38. ARC Resources has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

