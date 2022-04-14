CIBC Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$47.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.10.

TSE:EIF traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,113. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.24 and a 12-month high of C$47.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

