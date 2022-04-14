CIBC Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.79. 171,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,828. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

