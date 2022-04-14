CIBC Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 369,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 241,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.