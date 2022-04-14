CIBC Raises Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$14.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 85,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

