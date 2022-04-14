CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Up 6.9%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93. 925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73.
CinCor Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.