CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Up 6.9%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93. 925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($14.15). As a group, analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

