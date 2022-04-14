Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 716,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Cineplex has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $16.36.

Get Cineplex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.