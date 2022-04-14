Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

