Citizens Financial Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Citizens Financial has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

