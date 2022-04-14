Citizens Financial Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Citizens Financial has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
Citizens Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
